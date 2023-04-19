Truist Securities Maintains Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Central Garden & Pet is $52.78. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.86% from its latest reported closing price of $40.03.

The projected annual revenue for Central Garden & Pet is $3,436MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSSVX - Small Cap Special Values Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 41.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 25.98% over the last quarter.

FNDRX - FRC Founders Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 1.43% over the last quarter.

OFSFX - Olstein Strategic Opportunities Fund Adviser Class holds 82K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 3.74% over the last quarter.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 348K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 6.57% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Garden & Pet. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENT is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.69% to 44,522K shares. The put/call ratio of CENT is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

Central Garden & Pet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Central Garden & Pet understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington®, Nylabone®, Kaytee®, Amdro® and Aqueon®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,300 employees across North America and Europe.

