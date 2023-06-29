Truist Securities Maintains Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.00% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cathay General Bancorp is 38.08. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.00% from its latest reported closing price of 32.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cathay General Bancorp is 896MM, an increase of 11.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.55.

Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.34 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 received the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $32.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.53%, the lowest has been 2.24%, and the highest has been 6.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cathay General Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATY is 0.13%, a decrease of 21.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 59,832K shares. The put/call ratio of CATY is 1.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,244K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 20.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,153K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,913K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,032K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 33.91% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,809K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 19.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,535K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 19.05% over the last quarter.

Cathay General Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in the Chicago, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.