Truist Securities Maintains Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.65% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carrols Restaurant Group is 3.70. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.65% from its latest reported closing price of 4.66.

The projected annual revenue for Carrols Restaurant Group is 1,826MM, an increase of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrols Restaurant Group. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAST is 0.03%, an increase of 30.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 17,810K shares. The put/call ratio of TAST is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 1,876K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing a decrease of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 77.92% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,710K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 61.69% over the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 1,500K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 79.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 404.01% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 1,082K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 18.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 945K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carrols Restaurant Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976.

