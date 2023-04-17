Truist Securities Maintains Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carrols Restaurant Group is $3.19. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.25% from its latest reported closing price of $2.79.

The projected annual revenue for Carrols Restaurant Group is $1,826MM, an increase of 5.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simplex Trading holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 28K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 2.18% over the last quarter.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 41K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 47K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 31.48% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 2,123K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrols Restaurant Group. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 17.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAST is 0.03%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 17,921K shares. The put/call ratio of TAST is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Carrols Restaurant Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976.

