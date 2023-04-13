Truist Securities Maintains CarMax (KMX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.23% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CarMax is $62.66. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.23% from its latest reported closing price of $72.21.

The projected annual revenue for CarMax is $32,191MM, an increase of 3.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PARK CIRCLE holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Road Investment Counsel holds 79K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Morningstar Investment Services holds 1,418K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 99.90% over the last quarter.

WEHIX - Hickory Fund holds 105K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 5,386K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1301 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarMax. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMX is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.42% to 221,324K shares. The put/call ratio of KMX is 2.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

Carmax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

