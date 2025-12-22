Truist Securities Maintains Capital One Financial (COF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.28% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is $269.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $210.28 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.28% from its latest reported closing price of $246.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is 39,044MM, an increase of 35.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,059 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF is 0.50%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 658,456K shares. The put/call ratio of COF is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 25,051K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,964K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 9.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,571K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,428K shares , representing an increase of 44.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 90.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,155K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,593K shares , representing an increase of 41.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 80.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,276K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,319K shares , representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,102K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,009K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 51.35% over the last quarter.

