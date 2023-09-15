Truist Securities Maintains Camping World Holdings Inc - (CWH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Camping World Holdings Inc - (NYSE:CWH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.13% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camping World Holdings Inc - is 34.57. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 58.13% from its latest reported closing price of 21.86.

The projected annual revenue for Camping World Holdings Inc - is 6,776MM, an increase of 3.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.71.

Camping World Holdings Inc - Declares $0.12 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 14, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $21.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.10%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 14.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.63 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camping World Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWH is 0.16%, an increase of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 35,656K shares. The put/call ratio of CWH is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 5,109K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crestview Partners II GP holds 1,908K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 57.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,302K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,177K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 2.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,033K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWH by 35.73% over the last quarter.

Camping World Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America's leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

