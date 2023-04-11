Truist Securities Maintains Callon Petroleum (CPE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Callon Petroleum is $55.67. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 52.79% from its latest reported closing price of $36.44.

The projected annual revenue for Callon Petroleum is $2,804MM, a decrease of 13.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 25.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 26.65% over the last quarter.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 27.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 1.00% over the last quarter.

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Engineers Gate Manager holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Callon Petroleum. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPE is 0.16%, an increase of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 54,260K shares. The put/call ratio of CPE is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Callon Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

