Truist Securities Maintains Cadence Bank (CADE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.37% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cadence Bank is 25.16. The forecasts range from a low of 19.70 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 28.37% from its latest reported closing price of 19.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Bank is 2,045MM, an increase of 12.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

Cadence Bank Declares $0.24 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $19.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.82%, the lowest has been 1.87%, and the highest has been 14.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.12 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Bank. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADE is 0.22%, a decrease of 24.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 165,721K shares. The put/call ratio of CADE is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,283K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,806K shares, representing a decrease of 48.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 43.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,603K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,553K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 21.58% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 5,575K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,672K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 18.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,776K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,701K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 17.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,678K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cadence Bank is a leading regional banking franchise with $48 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.