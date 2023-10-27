Truist Securities Maintains Brunswick (BC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.17% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brunswick is 97.24. The forecasts range from a low of 84.84 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.17% from its latest reported closing price of 67.92.

The projected annual revenue for Brunswick is 7,300MM, an increase of 10.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 909 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brunswick. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BC is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 77,577K shares. The put/call ratio of BC is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cantillon Capital Management holds 4,409K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,146K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,266K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 3.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,218K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 1.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,145K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,237K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Kensico Capital Management holds 2,078K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Brunswick Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals.

