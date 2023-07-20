Truist Securities Maintains Brown & Brown (BRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.37% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brown & Brown is 70.58. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1.37% from its latest reported closing price of 69.63.

The projected annual revenue for Brown & Brown is 4,056MM, an increase of 7.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

Brown & Brown Declares $0.12 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 received the payment on May 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $69.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.82%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 1.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brown & Brown. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRO is 0.25%, a decrease of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 239,955K shares. The put/call ratio of BRO is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 16,518K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,262K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 11,751K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,223K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 43.16% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 8,563K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,215K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 19.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,014K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,885K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,712K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Brown & Brown Background Information

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, the company offers reliable knowledge for its customers and strives to provide a higher service.

