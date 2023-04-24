Truist Securities Maintains Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brandywine Realty Trust is 6.17. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 55.05% from its latest reported closing price of 3.98.

The projected annual revenue for Brandywine Realty Trust is 519MM, an increase of 7.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust Declares $0.19 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 received the payment on April 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $3.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 19.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.63%, the lowest has been 4.23%, and the highest has been 17.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.62 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brandywine Realty Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDN is 0.16%, an increase of 29.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 181,352K shares. The put/call ratio of BDN is 2.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,761K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,543K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 15.68% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,658K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,768K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,706K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,530K shares, representing a decrease of 67.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 49.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,600K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares, representing an increase of 18.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 4.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,381K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,274K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDN by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in office buildings in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned interests in 173 properties containing 24.3 million net rentable square feet.

