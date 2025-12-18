Truist Securities Maintains Boston Scientific (BSX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.74% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boston Scientific is $128.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $102.46 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.74% from its latest reported closing price of $94.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Scientific is 14,925MM, a decrease of 22.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,886 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.51%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 1,537,988K shares. The put/call ratio of BSX is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,576K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,630K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 3.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,994K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,952K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 33,869K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,845K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 77.95% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 33,102K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,663K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32,691K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,425K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 16.59% over the last quarter.

