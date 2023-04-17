Truist Securities Maintains Boston Scientific (BSX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.15% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Scientific is $54.43. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.15% from its latest reported closing price of $51.77.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Scientific is $13,569MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,316K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 0.59% over the last quarter.

SCAUX - Invesco Low Volatility Equity Yield Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 8.52% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund Class C holds 555K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 1,054K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

STNFX - Wells Fargo Large Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 383K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.44%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 1,485,899K shares. The put/call ratio of BSX is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Boston Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, The company advances science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.

