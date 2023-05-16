Truist Securities Maintains Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - (BVH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - (NYSE:BVH) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.53% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - is 56.10. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 114.53% from its latest reported closing price of 26.15.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - is 901MM, a decrease of 7.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - Declares $0.20 Dividend
On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.
At the current share price of $26.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.06%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=139).
The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVH is 0.11%, an increase of 9.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 6,318K shares. The put/call ratio of BVH is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Jb Capital Partners holds 563K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 438K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing an increase of 24.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 83.31% over the last quarter.
FourWorld Capital Management holds 278K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 274K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 7.50% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 226K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 44.58% over the last quarter.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, that is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to approximately 11,400 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.
Key filings for this company:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K/A Amendment No. 1 x ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 ¨ TRANSITION REPORT
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.