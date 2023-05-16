Truist Securities Maintains Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - (BVH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - (NYSE:BVH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - is 56.10. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 114.53% from its latest reported closing price of 26.15.

The projected annual revenue for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - is 901MM, a decrease of 7.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $26.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=139).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVH is 0.11%, an increase of 9.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 6,318K shares. The put/call ratio of BVH is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jb Capital Partners holds 563K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 438K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing an increase of 24.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 83.31% over the last quarter.

FourWorld Capital Management holds 278K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 274K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 7.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 226K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 44.58% over the last quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, that is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to approximately 11,400 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

Key filings for this company:

