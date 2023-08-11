Truist Securities Maintains Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - (BVH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - (NYSE:BVH) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.42% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - is 56.61. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 54.42% from its latest reported closing price of 36.66.
The projected annual revenue for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - is 901MM, a decrease of 8.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation - Declares $0.20 Dividend
On June 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 received the payment on June 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.
At the current share price of $36.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.18%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.68%, the lowest has been 0.53%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=138).
The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVH is 0.10%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.21% to 6,474K shares. The put/call ratio of BVH is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Jb Capital Partners holds 563K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 514K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 365K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing an increase of 37.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 63.19% over the last quarter.
FourWorld Capital Management holds 278K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 253K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVH by 11.72% over the last quarter.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, that is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to approximately 11,400 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.
