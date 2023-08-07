Truist Securities Maintains Bloom Energy Corp - (BE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Bloom Energy Corp - (NYSE:BE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bloom Energy Corp - is 26.95. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 69.73% from its latest reported closing price of 15.88.

The projected annual revenue for Bloom Energy Corp - is 1,529MM, an increase of 14.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy Corp -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.22%, a decrease of 55.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 166,316K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 20,794K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,000K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 3.68% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 12,967K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,930K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 31.97% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,138K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,005K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 3.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,323K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,925K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 4.01% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,485K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,159K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Bloom Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bloom Energy's mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company's product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom's customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries.

