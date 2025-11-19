Truist Securities Maintains BILL Holdings (BILL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.33% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for BILL Holdings is $61.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 27.33% from its latest reported closing price of $48.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BILL Holdings is 2,058MM, an increase of 37.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in BILL Holdings. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILL is 0.23%, an increase of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.85% to 116,781K shares. The put/call ratio of BILL is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 7,025K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,576K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,696K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 6.23% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,971K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares , representing an increase of 53.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 59.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,431K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares , representing an increase of 49.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 69.32% over the last quarter.

Contour Asset Management holds 3,238K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,962K shares , representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 43.90% over the last quarter.

