Truist Securities Maintains BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 (BIGC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 (NASDAQ:BIGC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 is 12.10. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 66.45% from its latest reported closing price of 7.27.

The projected annual revenue for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 is 332MM, an increase of 16.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIGC is 0.13%, a decrease of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.46% to 59,009K shares. The put/call ratio of BIGC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darsana Capital Partners holds 6,000K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,503K shares, representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,236K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing an increase of 62.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 51.74% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,165K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,890K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares, representing an increase of 53.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 24.02% over the last quarter.

GGV Capital holds 1,877K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates as a software company. The Company offers SaaS platform for cross-channel commerce and cloud-based e-commerce solution that scales with business growth. BigCommerce Holdings serves customers worldwide.

