Truist Securities Maintains Beyond Air (XAIR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 331.94% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beyond Air is 16.93. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 331.94% from its latest reported closing price of 3.92.

The projected annual revenue for Beyond Air is 41MM, an increase of 27,840.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beyond Air. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XAIR is 0.04%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.65% to 6,458K shares. The put/call ratio of XAIR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,364K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 41.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XAIR by 68.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 763K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XAIR by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 744K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XAIR by 32.00% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 374K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XAIR by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Wealth Effects holds 323K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XAIR by 46.90% over the last quarter.

Beyond Air Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System, LungFit™, that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs of ventilated and non-ventilated patients for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. LungFit™ can generate up to 400 ppm of NO for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time, and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its innovative LungFit™ in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections such as SARS-CoV-2 and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). Additionally, Beyond Air is performing preclinical testing of the use of ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system, separate from LungFit™, to target certain solid tumors.

