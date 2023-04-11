Truist Securities Maintains Berry Plastics Group (BERY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Berry Plastics Group (NYSE:BERY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berry Plastics Group is $73.98. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 27.43% from its latest reported closing price of $58.06.

The projected annual revenue for Berry Plastics Group is $14,071MM, an increase of 0.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.67.

Berry Plastics Group Declares $0.25 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $58.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 1.37%, and the highest has been 3.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 160K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 18.72% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 255K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 44.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 114.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,695K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 23.55% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 34.95% over the last quarter.

EQAL - Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BERY by 8.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 785 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berry Plastics Group. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 10.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BERY is 0.40%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 132,927K shares. The put/call ratio of BERY is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

Berry Global Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berry Global Group, Inc. creates innovative packaging and engineered products that it believes make life better for people and the planet. The Company does this every day by leveraging its unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in its diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, it partners with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges its solve and the innovations its pioneer benefit its customers at every stage of their journey.

