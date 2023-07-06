Truist Securities Maintains Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - (BECN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - (NASDAQ:BECN) with a Hold recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.50% Downside
As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - is 77.98. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.50% from its latest reported closing price of 82.52.
The projected annual revenue for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - is 8,621MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.25.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BECN is 0.28%, an increase of 29.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 74,339K shares. The put/call ratio of BECN is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 15,095K shares representing 23.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,983K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 14.32% over the last quarter.
American Century Companies holds 3,964K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,645K shares, representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 16.90% over the last quarter.
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,485K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 3.97% over the last quarter.
ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,905K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 7.37% over the last quarter.
Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,722K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 4.49% over the last quarter.
Beacon Roofing Supply Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online.
