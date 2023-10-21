Truist Securities Maintains Barnes Group (B) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.54% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barnes Group is 43.52. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 33.54% from its latest reported closing price of 32.59.

The projected annual revenue for Barnes Group is 1,336MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barnes Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B is 0.15%, a decrease of 14.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 53,333K shares. The put/call ratio of B is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,553K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,688K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,723K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,677K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,981K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 170.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,495K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Barnes Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barnes Group Inc is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by its listing as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

