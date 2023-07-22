Truist Securities Maintains Barnes Group (B) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.05% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barnes Group is 42.84. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.05% from its latest reported closing price of 41.98.

The projected annual revenue for Barnes Group is 1,336MM, an increase of 3.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barnes Group. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B is 0.17%, an increase of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 53,156K shares. The put/call ratio of B is 4.94, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,688K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,747K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,724K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,674K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,742K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares, representing a decrease of 31.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 73,791.82% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,647K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing an increase of 16.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 111,345.05% over the last quarter.

Barnes Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barnes Group Inc is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by its listing as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

