Truist Securities Maintains Barnes Group (B) Hold Recommendation

April 24, 2023 — 08:42 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barnes Group is 43.52. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 7.94% from its latest reported closing price of 40.32.

The projected annual revenue for Barnes Group is 1,336MM, an increase of 5.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barnes Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B is 0.16%, an increase of 23.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 54,552K shares. B / Barnes Group Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of B is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B / Barnes Group Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,747K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,694K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 30.52% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,704K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares, representing a decrease of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 18.63% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,695K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 37.28% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,282K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares, representing a decrease of 11.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 99.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,460K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 32.68% over the last quarter.

Barnes Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Barnes Group Inc is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by its listing as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

