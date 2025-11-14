Truist Securities Maintains Bally's (BALY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Bally's (NYSE:BALY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.49% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bally's is $13.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $19.16. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.49% from its latest reported closing price of $16.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bally's is 2,833MM, an increase of 13.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bally's. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 144.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALY is 0.89%, an increase of 60.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 40,160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Standard General holds 33,360K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,760K shares , representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 931K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares , representing a decrease of 91.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 73.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 758K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 99.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 2,353.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 442K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 81.04% over the last quarter.

Rathbone Brothers holds 350K shares. No change in the last quarter.

