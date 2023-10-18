Truist Securities Maintains AZEK Company Inc - (AZEK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of AZEK Company Inc - (NYSE:AZEK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.47% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for AZEK Company Inc - is 38.70. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.47% from its latest reported closing price of 27.55.

The projected annual revenue for AZEK Company Inc - is 1,371MM, an increase of 6.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZEK Company Inc -. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZEK is 0.33%, an increase of 11.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 199,265K shares. The put/call ratio of AZEK is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,574K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,228K shares, representing an increase of 32.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 80.62% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,607K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,647K shares, representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 30.77% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 11,828K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,386K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 26.56% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,115K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,857K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 28.58% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,305K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares, representing an increase of 41.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 140.09% over the last quarter.

AZEK Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

