Truist Securities Maintains Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axonics Modulation Technologies is $82.93. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.67% from its latest reported closing price of $57.32.

The projected annual revenue for Axonics Modulation Technologies is $334MM, an increase of 21.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DSMDX - Driehaus Small holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 123.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 60.68% over the last quarter.

MXMTX - Great-West Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 208.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 71.87% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXNX by 21.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axonics Modulation Technologies. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXNX is 0.30%, a decrease of 24.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 63,207K shares. The put/call ratio of AXNX is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Axonics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction, and through its acquisition of Bulkamid®, offers a best-in-class urethral bulking agent for women with stress urinary incontinence. These conditions significantly impact quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries.

