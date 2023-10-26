Truist Securities Maintains Avery Dennison (AVY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.30% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avery Dennison is 210.92. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $233.10. The average price target represents an increase of 25.30% from its latest reported closing price of 168.33.

The projected annual revenue for Avery Dennison is 9,642MM, an increase of 16.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avery Dennison. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVY is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 87,992K shares. The put/call ratio of AVY is 9.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,239K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,028K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 3.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,519K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,502K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,373K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,317K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,673K shares, representing an increase of 27.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 249.41% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,177K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVY by 388.79% over the last quarter.

Avery Dennison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avery Dennison is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company's products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion.

