Truist Securities Maintains Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (NASDAQ:AVAH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.71% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is 1.41. The forecasts range from a low of 0.96 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.71% from its latest reported closing price of 1.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is 1,892MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 18.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAH is 0.07%, an increase of 10.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 171,465K shares. The put/call ratio of AVAH is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 81,601K shares representing 43.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII holds 48,656K shares representing 26.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 7,711K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares, representing an increase of 37.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAH by 22.85% over the last quarter.

Littlejohn & Co holds 5,741K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,083K shares, representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAH by 50.58% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,713K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,336K shares, representing a decrease of 70.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAH by 78.37% over the last quarter.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna is a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna directly addresses the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system by providing safe, high-quality care in the home, the lower cost care setting preferred by patients.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.