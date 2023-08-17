Truist Securities Maintains Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (AUTL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 182.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR is 7.46. The forecasts range from a low of 2.83 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 182.47% from its latest reported closing price of 2.64.

The projected annual revenue for Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR is 1MM, a decrease of 92.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTL is 1.11%, an increase of 29.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 110,740K shares. The put/call ratio of AUTL is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Syncona Portfolio holds 21,347K shares representing 12.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 20,486K shares representing 11.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 15,000K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polygon Management holds 10,000K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,300K shares, representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 9,217K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company.

Autolus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autolus Therapeutics plcis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

