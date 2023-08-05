Truist Securities Maintains Atlassian Corporation - (TEAM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Atlassian Corporation - (NASDAQ:TEAM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.23% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlassian Corporation - is 194.40. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.23% from its latest reported closing price of 198.84.

The projected annual revenue for Atlassian Corporation - is 4,427MM, an increase of 25.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlassian Corporation -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAM is 0.40%, a decrease of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 160,726K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAM is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,741K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,513K shares, representing a decrease of 66.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 25.52% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 9,503K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,366K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,476K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,781K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 30.07% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 5,307K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,599K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Atlassian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlassian is a global software company helping teams around the world unleash their potential. The Company builds tools that help teams collaborate, build, and create together. With more than 180,000 customers and team of more than 5,000 Atlassians, the Company is building the next generation of team collaboration and productivity software. It believes the power of teams have the potential to change the world—one that is more open, authentic, and inclusive.

