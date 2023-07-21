Truist Securities Maintains Astronics (ATRO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.26% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Astronics is 19.04. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.26% from its latest reported closing price of 21.70.

The projected annual revenue for Astronics is 630MM, an increase of 9.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astronics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 8.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRO is 0.19%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 21,282K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRO is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Next Century Growth Investors holds 2,352K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 18.20% over the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,690K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 1,270K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing an increase of 31.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 56.50% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,068K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 913K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing a decrease of 68.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 28.39% over the last quarter.

Astronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Astronics Corporation serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

