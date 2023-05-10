Truist Securities Maintains Astronics (ATRO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.08% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Astronics is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.08% from its latest reported closing price of 15.10.

The projected annual revenue for Astronics is 630MM, an increase of 9.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astronics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRO is 0.17%, an increase of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 21,615K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRO is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Next Century Growth Investors holds 2,365K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 33.03% over the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,690K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 23.42% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 1,538K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares, representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 16.72% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,068K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 11.67% over the last quarter.

BBH Trust - BBH Partner Fund - Small Cap Equity holds 1,000K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing a decrease of 49.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Astronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Astronics Corporation serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

