Truist Securities Maintains Astronics (ATRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Astronics (NasdaqGS:ATRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.25% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Astronics is $43.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.08 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.25% from its latest reported closing price of $49.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Astronics is 823MM, a decrease of 0.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astronics. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 19.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRO is 0.17%, an increase of 12.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.12% to 34,895K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACK Asset Management holds 2,060K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,361K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares , representing a decrease of 24.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 5.73% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 1,268K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 18.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,006K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 41.78% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 875K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 95.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 238.60% over the last quarter.

