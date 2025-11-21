Truist Securities Maintains ASGN (ASGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.69% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for ASGN is $53.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.69% from its latest reported closing price of $40.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ASGN is 5,175MM, an increase of 29.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASGN. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGN is 0.14%, an increase of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 55,332K shares. The put/call ratio of ASGN is 2.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,425K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 26.12% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,383K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares , representing a decrease of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 63.75% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 1,375K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,367K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 27.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,338K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 52.52% over the last quarter.

