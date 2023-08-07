Truist Securities Maintains Arrow Electronics (ARW) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arrow Electronics is 135.66. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.68% from its latest reported closing price of 125.99.

The projected annual revenue for Arrow Electronics is 33,791MM, a decrease of 5.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrow Electronics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARW is 0.23%, an increase of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 59,949K shares. The put/call ratio of ARW is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,620K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,309K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares, representing a decrease of 20.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,012K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,081K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 18.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,807K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 6.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,798K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares, representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Arrow Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life.

