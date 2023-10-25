Truist Securities Maintains Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.43% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Armstrong World Industries is 86.81. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.43% from its latest reported closing price of 73.93.

The projected annual revenue for Armstrong World Industries is 1,319MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armstrong World Industries. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWI is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 55,929K shares. The put/call ratio of AWI is 2.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,897K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,169K shares, representing an increase of 14.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 13.58% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,578K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 2,141K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 1.50% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2,037K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 19.82% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,972K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. provides home improvement solutions. The Company offers ceilings, walls, roof deck, and plasterform castings for commercial spaces and homes. Armstrong World Industries serves customers worldwide.

