Truist Securities Maintains Ardent Health (ARDT) Buy Recommendation

November 14, 2025 — 07:07 pm EST

November 14, 2025

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.81% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ardent Health is $19.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 119.81% from its latest reported closing price of $9.01 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardent Health. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARDT is 0.31%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.21% to 112,198K shares. ARDT / Ardent Health, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ARDT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chai Trust Co holds 77,246K shares representing 53.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ventas holds 9,343K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,769K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares , representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDT by 82.04% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 1,739K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares , representing an increase of 29.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDT by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,270K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares , representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDT by 8.59% over the last quarter.

