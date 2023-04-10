Truist Securities Maintains Apache (APA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.96% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apache is $49.86. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 30.96% from its latest reported closing price of $38.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Apache is $9,769MM, a decrease of 10.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.61.

Apache Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $38.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 5.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 9.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 1,424K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 10,126K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,354K shares, representing a decrease of 31.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Advisors Preferred holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 3,541K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,628K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 12.38% over the last quarter.

New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 368K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 21.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apache. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APA is 0.27%, an increase of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 287,680K shares. The put/call ratio of APA is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

APA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

APA Corporation, through its consolidated subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname.

See all Apache regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.