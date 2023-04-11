Truist Securities Maintains Antero Resources (AR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antero Resources is $34.21. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 41.89% from its latest reported closing price of $24.11.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Resources is $7,975MM, a decrease of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mutual of America Variable Insurance Portfolios, Inc. - Mid-Cap Equity Index Portfolio Class holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Marathon Capital Management holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ascent Group holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 18.32% over the last quarter.

VVSCX - Small Cap Value Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 76.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 55.94% over the last quarter.

BerganKDV Wealth Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1029 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Resources. This is an increase of 115 owner(s) or 12.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AR is 0.52%, a decrease of 16.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.25% to 288,021K shares. The put/call ratio of AR is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Antero Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company is focused on creating value through the development of its large portfolio of repeatable, low cost, liquids-rich drilling opportunities in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and the Utica shales. Due to its market leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Midstream, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

