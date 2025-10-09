Truist Securities Maintains ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:ANIP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals is $105.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents an increase of 16.55% from its latest reported closing price of $90.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ANI Pharmaceuticals is 453MM, a decrease of 39.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANI Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIP is 0.20%, an increase of 15.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 24,612K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIP is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,013K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,004K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares , representing an increase of 18.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 862K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares , representing an increase of 14.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 700K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 600K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 16.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.