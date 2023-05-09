Truist Securities Maintains ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals is 50.18. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.86% from its latest reported closing price of 42.58.

The projected annual revenue for ANI Pharmaceuticals is 363MM, an increase of 1.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANI Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIP is 0.13%, a decrease of 32.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 11,639K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIP is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 901K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 15.63% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 527K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 16.74% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 450K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 415K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 100.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 390K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

