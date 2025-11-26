Truist Securities Maintains Analog Devices (ADI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Analog Devices (NasdaqGS:ADI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.73% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Analog Devices is $274.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.73% from its latest reported closing price of $252.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Analog Devices is 14,408MM, an increase of 30.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.02, an increase of 8.00% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,015 funds or institutions reporting positions in Analog Devices. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADI is 0.41%, an increase of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 507,924K shares. The put/call ratio of ADI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,168K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,317K shares , representing a decrease of 18.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 91.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,959K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,673K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,079K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,785K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,912K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,688K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 49.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 10,239K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,215K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.