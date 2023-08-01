Truist Securities Maintains Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.12% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameris Bancorp is 42.29. The forecasts range from a low of 37.12 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.12% from its latest reported closing price of 43.65.

The projected annual revenue for Ameris Bancorp is 1,180MM, an increase of 27.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.49.

Ameris Bancorp Declares $0.15 Dividend

On June 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $43.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.44%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 3.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameris Bancorp. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCB is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 75,689K shares. The put/call ratio of ABCB is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,860K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,102K shares, representing a decrease of 25.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 38.92% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,752K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,767K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 24.85% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 2,302K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929K shares, representing an increase of 16.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 1.99% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,282K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,019K shares, representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 15.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,071K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 25.63% over the last quarter.

Ameris Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

