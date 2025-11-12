Truist Securities Maintains American Public Education (APEI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of American Public Education (NasdaqGS:APEI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.86% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Public Education is $39.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.86% from its latest reported closing price of $34.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Public Education is 654MM, a decrease of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Public Education. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 12.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APEI is 0.16%, an increase of 6.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 20,132K shares. The put/call ratio of APEI is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

325 Capital holds 1,529K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares , representing a decrease of 48.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,045K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares , representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 34.57% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 857K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares , representing a decrease of 44.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 20.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 772K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing a decrease of 25.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 705K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing a decrease of 59.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APEI by 3.90% over the last quarter.

