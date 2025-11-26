Truist Securities Maintains American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.23% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Healthcare REIT is $53.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.23% from its latest reported closing price of $48.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Healthcare REIT is 2,139MM, a decrease of 2.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 827 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Healthcare REIT. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 8.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHR is 0.30%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 182,810K shares. The put/call ratio of AHR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 8,931K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,789K shares , representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 54.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,659K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,921K shares , representing a decrease of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 86.38% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,899K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,745K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 21.78% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,355K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,821K shares , representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 88.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,148K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,776K shares , representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHR by 16.59% over the last quarter.

