Truist Securities Maintains Amedisys (AMED) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.60% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amedisys is 106.62. The forecasts range from a low of 72.72 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.60% from its latest reported closing price of 78.63.

The projected annual revenue for Amedisys is 2,413MM, an increase of 8.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amedisys. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMED is 0.17%, an increase of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 36,496K shares. The put/call ratio of AMED is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,803K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,760K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,525K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,526K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 82,073.22% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,136K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 68.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 183.43% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,083K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 337.51% over the last quarter.

Amedisys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for its patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year.

