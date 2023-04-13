Truist Securities Maintains Amedisys (AMED) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amedisys is $110.16. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.01% from its latest reported closing price of $79.82.

The projected annual revenue for Amedisys is $2,413MM, an increase of 8.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Signaturefd holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 75.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 200.53% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Harbour Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 211.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 78.60% over the last quarter.

Versant Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 667 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amedisys. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMED is 0.17%, a decrease of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 36,711K shares. The put/call ratio of AMED is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Amedisys Background Information

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for its patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year.

