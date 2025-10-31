Truist Securities Maintains Alphabet (GOOG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Alphabet (NasdaqGS:GOOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.32% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alphabet is $264.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $187.52 to a high of $358.28. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.32% from its latest reported closing price of $281.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet is 369,378MM, a decrease of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 141 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.28%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 3,696,359K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 150,387K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,592K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 133,259K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,352K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 107,760K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,319K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 92,141K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,659K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 91,625K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,233K shares , representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 8.87% over the last quarter.

